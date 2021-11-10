Bakersfield Condors face Stockton Heat on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are hosting second place Stockton Heat on Wednesday in a mid-week matchup.

The guys are also preparing for Saturday's Military Appreciation Night in Condorstown.

Bakersfield coming off a tough loss Ontario last weekend. They behind 5-0 before making a run in the third period with Vinnie

Desharnais getting his first goal and followed up by two goals from Seth Griffith. The Condors lost 6-3.

The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mechanics Bank Arena.