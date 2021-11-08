Bakersfield native Jordan Love makes first regular season start with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KERO) — Bakersfield's Jordan Love made his first NFL regular season start for the Packers Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay took their seven-game winning streak to Kansas City with love under center.

Love said he was nervous but confident to start the game...

Another Liberty Patriot made plays yesterday as Krys Barnes led the Green bay defense with nine tackles.

Back to Love. He struggled in the first half and threw his first interception on third down in the fourth quarter when he was looking for former Fresno State Bulldog Davante Adams.

Love did bounce back later in the quarter and threw his first NFL touchdown pass on fourth down connecting Allen Lazard for a 20 yard score.

Love finished the day with 190 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception. He outgained Patrick Mahomes in this one but it wouldn't be enough as the Chiefs beat the Packers 13 to 7.

After the game, Love said he hopes to be better next time out.