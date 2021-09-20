Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick advances to NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12

(KERO) — NASCAR's Chase for the Cup is going to be very interesting for Kevin Harvick.

The Bakersfield native is in the Round of 12, nearly pulling off his first win of the year in Bristol.

Harvick had the lead Saturday night and was fending off the No. 9 car of Chase Elliott.

The short track did give Kyle Larson a shot with four laps to go and he managed to squeeze by Harvick and take the checkered flag..

Harvick in a battle at the end claims Elliott got in the way.

Harvick finished second and it's been an ongoing feud with Elliott.

The two exchanged words on the track and later in the pits.

The Round of 12 opens in Las Vegas this Sunday.