Chapman homers, A's beat MadBum and Diamondbacks 9-5

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) celebrates his run scored against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Athletics' Matt Chapman, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:22:17-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Matt Chapman homered among his three hits, Jed Lowrie added two hits and three RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Madison Bumgarner in a 9-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Lowrie doubled home two runs in the third inning and singled and scored in a three-run fifth capped by Chapman’s second homer of the season for a 6-2 lead.

Bumgarner gave up seven hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and three walks. He was removed after hitting Sean Murphy with a pitch following Chapman’s solo ho

