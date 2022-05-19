Watch
Chargers break ground on new complex in El Segundo

Chargers Relocation Football
Denis Poroy/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, a San Diego Chargers helmet sits on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in San Diego. The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades. The announcement was made Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, FIle)
Posted at 11:29 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 14:29:25-04

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — If anyone had doubts about the Chargers' future in Los Angeles, owner Dean Spanos is hoping Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking for a new team headquarters answers them.

The Chargers have already started work on the 14-acre site, which is slated for completion in July 2024.

The Chargers left San Diego for Los Angeles in 2017.

They played in a soccer stadium in Carson for three seasons before becoming co-tenants with the Rams at SoFi Stadium in 2020.

While searching for a location for a permanent facility, the Chargers have had temporary headquarters in Costa Mesa since 2017.

