Condors will host the semi-final round of the playoffs at home against San Diego

Bakersfield Condors
Posted at 6:33 PM, May 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will kick off the Pacific Division Playoffs with a home series against San Diego next weekend.

This comes after the Condors beat the Henderson Silver knights in the second game of a series in Vegas, to clinch the second seed in the division.

The winner of that series will then play the Henderson Silver Knights to determine John D. Chick trophy.

Game 1 of the series against San Diego will be played on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. on AXS.com

