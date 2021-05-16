Condors will host the semi-final round of the playoffs at home against San Diego

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will kick off the Pacific Division Playoffs with a home series against San Diego next weekend.

This comes after the Condors beat the Henderson Silver knights in the second game of a series in Vegas, to clinch the second seed in the division.

The winner of that series will then play the Henderson Silver Knights to determine John D. Chick trophy.

Game 1 of the series against San Diego will be played on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena at 6 p.m.

PLAYOFFS in #Condorstown!



Condors host San Diego in a Best-of-3 next Friday, Sunday, and Monday, all at 6 p.m.



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/wCdlJ0Smm7 pic.twitter.com/ZsaWzIffwG — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) May 15, 2021

Tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. on AXS.com