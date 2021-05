The Bakersfield Condors won 3-2 during overtime in game one of the Pacific Division finals in Las Vegas.

This victory giving the Condors a 1-0 series lead.

Tonight the Condors opening game one against the Henderson Silver Knights at the T-Mobile Arena. The Condors having gone 8-3 against Henderson and finding a win.

Game two of the Pacific Division finals kicks off tomorrow at 7 p.m.