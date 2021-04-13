Watch
Darvish dominates, Myers powers Padres past Pirates 6-2

Gene J. Puskar/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:36:53-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yu Darvish allowed three hits over seven dominant innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and the San Diego Padres extended their strong start with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Darvish struck out six and walked one in a crisp performance as the Padres won their fourth straight.

The four-time All-Star was efficient in his first win with San Diego, throwing 95 pitches and permitting just one runner past second base.

Myers hit a two-run homer in the sixth to put the Padres in front to stay. He added a two-run single in the seventh.

Phil Evans had an RBI double but Pittsburgh’s modest two-game winning streak ended.

