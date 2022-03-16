Watch
Fernando Tatis Jr. has surgery on broken left wrist, out 3 months

FILE - San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. runs to first after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, on Sept. 21, 2021, in San Diego. All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday, March 14, 2022. Tatis suffered the injury in the offseason, Preller said.
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has had surgery on his broken left wrist.

General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. Tatis led the NL with 42 homers in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting.

It’s unclear how the electrifying player broke his wrist, but there were reports in December that he had a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Preller said Tatis didn’t start feeling the injury until he began taking swings about a month ago in preparation for spring training.

