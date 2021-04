LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored his 300th career goal, Mark Stone had a goal and an assist and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2.

Nicolas Roy and Alex Tuch also scored for the Golden Knights, who won their third straight game. Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots.

Austin Wagner and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings, who have lost five of seven.

Cal Petersen had 37 saves. Los Angeles led 2-0 midway through the second period before Vegas rallied.