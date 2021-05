(AP) — The BNP Paribas Open is returning to the Southern California desert this fall after being knocked out of its usual March dates this year and last because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-week tennis tournament featuring the men’s and women’s pro tours will be held in October at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Tournament director Tommy Haas says dates will be announced after the ATP and WTA tours confirm their fall schedules. Tickets are expected to go on sale June 21.