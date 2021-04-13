Watch
Ingram, Williamson help Pelicans hold off Kings 117-110

Gerald Herbert/AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, April 12, 2021. The Pelicans won 117-110. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 9:30 AM, Apr 13, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, Zion Williamson added 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Sacramento Kings comeback for a 117-110 victory.

Steven Adams had 16 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe scored 13 points for the Pelicans, who saw their 26-point, second-quarter lead trimmed down four in the final minute when De’Aaron Fox attempted a 3 that could have made it a one-point game with 14 seconds left. The shot missed and Wes Iwundu rebounded for New Orleans to help secure the victory.

Fox scored 43 points for the Kings, who have lost seven straight.

