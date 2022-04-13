It's "go" time for the Bakersfield Condors against the San Jose Barracudas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are in San Jose Wednesday night, a team that has given Bakersfield headaches all season long. And the two teams will meet twice over the next three games.

The Condors beat San Jose 3-2 in overtime earlier this month after blowing a 2-0 lead.

The Condors play Wednesday night up north and then once more in Bakersfield one week from Wednesday night.

The Condors are tied for 4th and a late-season win streak could challenge for the 3rd playoff spot.

If you want to be a part of that it's Brad Malone bobblehead night on Saturday sponsored by 23ABV when the Abbotsford skates into Condorstown.

The Canucks are tied with Bakersfield in that 4th spot. The top four teams in the division get to host first-round playoff games.