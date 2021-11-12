Watch
Jon Gruden sues NFL over publication of offensive emails

Don Wright/AP
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 2021. The former Raiders coach has sued commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy his career by leaking old offensive emails from him. The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nev., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 16:52:38-05

(AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old offensive emails Gruden had sent.

The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails. Gruden’s attorney says the defendants “selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.”

An NFL spokesman calls the allegations “entirely meritless.”

