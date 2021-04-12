Kershaw barely outduels Scherzer, Dodgers sweep Nats 3-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball in an outstanding duel with Max Scherzer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept three games from the Washington Nationals with a 3-0 victory.

Rookie Zach McKinstry homered and drove in all three runs for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who are off to a major league-best start of 8-2 despite playing this series without injured former MVP outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.

Scherzer was just as good as Kershaw, pitching six innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts and a walk.

Kenley Jansen pitched a flawless ninth for his second save.