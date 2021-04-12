Watch
Kershaw barely outduels Scherzer, Dodgers sweep Nats 3-0

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates after striking out Washington Nationals' Jordy Mercer to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Clayton Kershaw
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 16:46:19-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball in an outstanding duel with Max Scherzer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept three games from the Washington Nationals with a 3-0 victory.

Rookie Zach McKinstry homered and drove in all three runs for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who are off to a major league-best start of 8-2 despite playing this series without injured former MVP outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.

Scherzer was just as good as Kershaw, pitching six innings of three-hit ball with five strikeouts and a walk.

Kenley Jansen pitched a flawless ninth for his second save.

