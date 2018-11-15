Bakersfield athletes open up the first day to sign National Letters of Intent

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 44°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local high school seniors signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. And here's a list of the student-athletes who signed to a Division I program.
Centennial:
Lauren Eknoian, Centennial volleyball, Cal State Northridge
Baylee Garrett, Centennial softball, Cal State Bakersfield
Frontier:
Austin Puskaric, Frontier baseball, Cal State Bakersfield
Kobe Silva, Frontier baseball, Cal State Bakersfield
Cole Reyes, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly
Max Aguirre, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly
Trent Tracy, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly
Madison Franklin, Frontier soccer, New Mexico State
Chloe Sizemore, Frontier soccer, Cal State Bakersfield
Garces Memorial:
Perri Starkey, Garces volleyball, UC Davis
Lailah Green, Garces volleyball, Campbell (N.C.)
Maverick Pavletich, Garces boys golf, Pacific
Independence:
Andie Gaines, Independence girls soccer, Cal State Bakersfield
Liberty:
Elise Ferreira, Liberty volleyball, Oregon
Isaiah Hill, Liberty boys basketball, Tulsa
Talia Nielsen, Liberty softball, Cal State Bakersfield
Gillian Galicia, Liberty golf, Cal State Bakersfield
South:
Sabrina Weinman, South girls soccer, San Jose State
Stockdale:
Kade Sheedy, Stockdale baseball, Cal Poly
Izzy Nieblas, Stockdale softball, University of Maine
Brandon Park, Stockdale boys tennis, Gonzaga
Taft:
Izabella Nuncio, Taft girls soccer, Fresno State
Local football players will have to wait to sign their letters as the early signing period for football takes place from Dec. 19-21. National Signing Day takes place on Feb. 6.
Local high school seniors signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. And here's a list of the student-athletes who signed to a…
Ten-year-old Troy Holman has been training at American Kids Sports since he was able to crawl. Now, he will be training with the United…
The North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) is no longer offering its Youth Tackle Football program.
Friday Night Live - Central Section Quarterfinals Highlights: