Bakersfield athletes open up the first day to sign National Letters of Intent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Local high school seniors signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. And here's a list of the student-athletes who signed to a Division I program.

Centennial:

Lauren Eknoian, Centennial volleyball, Cal State Northridge

Baylee Garrett, Centennial softball, Cal State Bakersfield

Frontier:

Austin Puskaric, Frontier baseball, Cal State Bakersfield

Kobe Silva, Frontier baseball, Cal State Bakersfield

Cole Reyes, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly

Max Aguirre, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly

Trent Tracy, Frontier wrestling, Cal Poly

Madison Franklin, Frontier soccer, New Mexico State

Chloe Sizemore, Frontier soccer, Cal State Bakersfield

Garces Memorial:

Perri Starkey, Garces volleyball, UC Davis

Lailah Green, Garces volleyball, Campbell (N.C.)

Maverick Pavletich, Garces boys golf, Pacific

Independence:

Andie Gaines, Independence girls soccer, Cal State Bakersfield

Liberty:

Elise Ferreira, Liberty volleyball, Oregon

Isaiah Hill, Liberty boys basketball, Tulsa

Talia Nielsen, Liberty softball, Cal State Bakersfield

Gillian Galicia, Liberty golf, Cal State Bakersfield

South:

Sabrina Weinman, South girls soccer, San Jose State

Stockdale:

Kade Sheedy, Stockdale baseball, Cal Poly

Izzy Nieblas, Stockdale softball, University of Maine

Brandon Park, Stockdale boys tennis, Gonzaga

Taft:

Izabella Nuncio, Taft girls soccer, Fresno State

Local football players will have to wait to sign their letters as the early signing period for football takes place from Dec. 19-21. National Signing Day takes place on Feb. 6.