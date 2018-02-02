Edward Turner looking to restore Foothill basketball to former glory; earns athlete of the week

Stephen Hicks
11:02 AM, Feb 2, 2018

A "big" factor in Foothill's recent success, Edward Turner is nearly averaging a triple double for the Trojans.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week's male athlete of the week is Edward Turner. The 6'8 junior from Foothill High school is nearly averaging a triple double in points, rebounds and blocks per game. 

Thursday night he scored 30 points in Foothill's win vs. North. The victory clinched no worse than a share of the Southeast Yosemite League; the Trojans first title in almost two decades.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sports