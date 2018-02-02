Edward Turner looking to restore Foothill basketball to former glory; earns athlete of the week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This week's male athlete of the week is Edward Turner. The 6'8 junior from Foothill High school is nearly averaging a triple double in points, rebounds and blocks per game.

Here's what happens when you tell your #23AOTW to "act like this is your draft profile video." Catch Edward Turner & the rest of the @FoothillTrojans tonight at 11 @23ABCNews! @TheTrojanHoopz pic.twitter.com/A6we8S1kte — Stephen Hicks (@StephenHicks23) February 2, 2018

Thursday night he scored 30 points in Foothill's win vs. North. The victory clinched no worse than a share of the Southeast Yosemite League; the Trojans first title in almost two decades.

