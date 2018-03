BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Rabobank Arena will once again serve as host to arena soccer. The United States and Guatemalan arena soccer teams will play an exhibition game Saturday April 21st in preparation for the 2018 Pan American Championships.

The game will be played almost one year after the 7-6 exhibition the USA won over Mexico.

RELATED: USA v. Mexico played at Rabobank in 2017

Tickets start at $10 for the 7:05 PM kickoff.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23