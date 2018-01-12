MaryJane Jones is the top scorer at East Bakersfield and is ready for more; earns AOTW honors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Not only is MaryJane Jones the top scorer for the East Bakersfield Blades, the senior point guard is the top scorer in Bakersfield (averaging 22 points a game) and is ranked in the top 5 in the entire Central Section. "She has a knack for scoring & I think she's learned how to score in different ways," said 2nd year head coach Bobby Sharp.

Despite the scoring, Jones is still focused on improving, specifically her midrange jump shot. This season that hard work is paying off. She has the highest field goal percentage of any player in the Valley who has attempted more than 200 shots (58% FG).

But Jones' improvement isn't saved for just her. Over the past seven years before Sharp took the job the Blades averaged less than two wins a year. After six wins last season, the team already has picked up 8 before league play opens Thursday night.

Sharp ties that improvement directly to Jones saying that better athletes are now starting to come out to play for the team.

Jones hopes to play college basketball next season and Sharp says she's being actively recruited.

