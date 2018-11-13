NOR ends Youth Tackle Football program due to decline in participation, rising costs

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The North of the River Recreation and Park District (NOR) is no longer offering its Youth Tackle Football program.
In a letter sent to parents by David McArthur, General Manager for NOR, a "decline in participation" and "the rising costs in equipment and insurance" lead to the end of the program.
In the letter, McArthur says that NOR will still offer the After School Flag Football Program each fall through the elementary and junior high schools within the district.
