Player of the Week: Evan Burkhart

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Our week 12 FNL Player of the Week went to Stockdale junior quarterback, Evan Burkhart.

Stockdale is riding high after winning the program's first playoff game in eight years, last week.

The Mustangs defeated Pioneer Valley from Santa Maria, 45-24. Thanks in part to an offensive surge by Burkhart.

The junior quarterback scored a career-high five touchdowns and rushed for 331 yards.

"Really big offensive game. All my credit goes to the line because they blew them out of the park. I had all day to run. I had holes everywhere. It was all the offensive line," said Burkhart.