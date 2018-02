SHAFTER, Calif. - This week's male athlete of the week is Shafter senior point guard Steven Anaya.

Teammates and coaches call him the ultimate "floor general" for his all around game. This week he helped lead a 4th quarter comeback against McLane in the first round of the playoffs. Head coach Jeff Waldrip thinks it's the program's first playoff win in 15 years.

This season he's averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Catch his full story on 23ABC News at 11:00 PM.

----

Like Stephen Hicks on Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/StephenHicks23ABC

Follow him on Twitter- https://twitter.com/stephenhicks23