Three Kern County volleyball teams representing in state championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - After all of our local volleyball teams bowed out of the sectional tournament in the quarterfinals last week, three Kern County teams will be representing in the state championships, starting up on Tuesday.

The Liberty Patriots (18-9) are the No. 11 seed in the SoCal D-I playoffs and are at No. 6 Los Alamitos. The only team on the road to open up state playoffs.

In Division 3, Bakersfield Christian Eagles (22-8) received a No. 6 seeding and will be hosting No. 11 Granda Hills Charter at 6:30 p.m.

And in Division 4, the Lady Lions of Mira Monte (31-5-1) will have a chance to continues their history making year with as a No. 8 seed. And they will be hosting No. 9 Rancho Christian at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A win in the first round of state playoffs for both of these teams means they advance to play on Thursday in round two.

Regional semifinals would take place on Saturday.