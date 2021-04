ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to nine games and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1.

Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists to reach 500 career points for the Avalanche, who have won seven of eight. Jonas Johansson made 24 saves.

Colorado went 6-1-1 in the season series against Anaheim. Jamie Drysdale scored and John Gibson made 33 saves for the Ducks, who are 1-4-1 in their past six.