MLB makes final offer ahead of opening day lockout deadline

Rob Manfred
Lynne Sladky/AP
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred outside Roger Dean Stadium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla., after a labor negotiating session with baseball players.
Rob Manfred
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 16:20:25-05

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball made a “best and final” offer to locked out players about 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. deadline and threatened to start canceling regular season games if the sides don’t reach a deal.

After making progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, the sides exchanged new offers Tuesday and remained far apart.

The union did not publicly respond to MLB's last offer and planned to convene a call of its player representatives. It has repeatedly cautioned that significant differences remained in key economic areas.

