Floyd Mayweather shows off gigantic Christmas tree

LAS VEGAS — Floyd "Money" Mayweather has the larger than life persona, but many would be shocked to know that he's often in the giving mood.
Mayweather has a long history of giving his time and yes, money, to the Las Vegas community.
It’s nothing like giving back to children, @icedoutbarber ,I’m so proud of you! You will always have my support. #toydrive. @keithandjames
A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:40pm PST
That being said, every now and then he still reminds people that he is larger than life.
Happy Holidays To Everyone.
A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:29pm PST
Mayweather's Christmas tree looks to stand around 20-feet tall. Excessive? Maybe, but for Mayweather it's just another day in the life.
