NCAA hits USC basketball with 2 years' probation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NCAA has hit Southern California’s men's basketball program with two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine because of a former assistant who violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company.

The Division I Committee on Infractions announced the penalties, which include a 1% loss of the school’s basketball budget.

Tony Bland, the former associate head coach under coach Andy Enfield, was fired in January 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and received two years' probation.