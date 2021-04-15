Watch
NCAA hits USC basketball with 2 years' probation

Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, Southern California head coach Andy Enfield, left, talks to officials as assistant coach Tony Bland stands behind him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, in Los Angeles. The NCAA hit Southern California’s men's basketball program with two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine as the result of a former assistant who violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company. The Division I Committee on Infractions on Thursday, April 15, 2021, announced the penalties, which include a 1% loss of the school’s basketball budget. The probation runs until April 14, 2023. Tony Bland, the former associate head under coach Andy Enfield, wasn't mentioned by name in the NCAA report (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Andy Enfield, Tony Bland
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 13:26:34-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NCAA has hit Southern California’s men's basketball program with two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine because of a former assistant who violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he accepted a bribe to steer players to a business management company.

The Division I Committee on Infractions announced the penalties, which include a 1% loss of the school’s basketball budget.

Tony Bland, the former associate head coach under coach Andy Enfield, was fired in January 2018. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and received two years' probation.

