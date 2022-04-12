Watch
Sports

Actions

Students level the playing fields at California high school

Title IX-Softball Players
Parisa Ghopeh/AP
Danielle Ellis, left, and Sydney Prenatt, former softball players at Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista, Calif., pose at Buena Vista Ballpark in Vista, Calif., May 10, 2018. As seniors, the friends and teammates were students in a government class taught by Timothy Leary, a beloved figure at the school for 26 years. In the first unit of Leary’s class, Ellis and Prenatt learned about the five concepts of democracy, including civil rights and Title IX’s guarantees of gender equality in sports. As they discussed the law and its purpose, a lightbulb went on about their softball field. (Parisa Ghopeh via AP)
Title IX-Softball Players
Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 15:01:33-04

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Danielle Ellis and her softball teammate Sydney Prenatt were sitting in the senior government class in Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista, California when a lightbulb went off.

The teacher was talking about civil rights, particularly Title IX guarantees of gender equality.

The pair realized it was not OK that boys played on a fancy diamond while their team played in a nearby public with no amenities.

So they set out to change things, eventually convincing the school board to build a new softball field for girls and earning hero status from those who will benefit from their determination.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul