Los Angeles Rams will welcome back fans in their new stadium at full capacity starting in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Rams announced fans are allowed, at full capacity back home.

The team shared that once the state lifts restrictions on June 15th, the 70,000 screaming fans will be back in the Inglewood Sofi Stadium cheering on the Blue and Gold.

Also, it's important to note once we reach June 15th, vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks at crowded outdoor events, like a Rams game.

L.A. officials are strongly recommending outdoor venues require people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, but as Kern's Public Heath Director stated, it's not required.