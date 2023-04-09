Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

(KERO) — Tiger Woods officially withdrew from the masters due to an injury, according to the official Masterstwitter account.
Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023
He was seen with a severe limp Saturday afternoon and had publicly made mention a few days ago about having a sore right leg.
He would've had 28 and a half holes to complete. He tweeted out the news Sunday morning as well.
I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023