Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

(KERO) — Tiger Woods officially withdrew from the masters due to an injury, according to the official Masterstwitter account.

Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

He was seen with a severe limp Saturday afternoon and had publicly made mention a few days ago about having a sore right leg.

He would've had 28 and a half holes to complete. He tweeted out the news Sunday morning as well.