Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

Latest US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Tiger Woods
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 13:33:00-04

(KERO) — Tiger Woods officially withdrew from the masters due to an injury, according to the official Masterstwitter account.

He was seen with a severe limp Saturday afternoon and had publicly made mention a few days ago about having a sore right leg.

He would've had 28 and a half holes to complete. He tweeted out the news Sunday morning as well.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson