Supreme Court hears landmark social media speech cases

The Supreme Court started hearing arguments Monday in a case that could determine who, if anyone, can regulate what people say on social media platforms.

The case stems from state laws passed in Florida and Texas intended to protect conservative viewpoints.

In 2021, the GOP legislation came after Facebook and Twitter (now known as X) banned former President Donald Trump for his posts about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and tried to slow misinformation about the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade associations representing the social platform then sued, arguing the laws violated the platforms’ speech rights. As they say, they are like news organizations that can decide what content to allow on their platforms without government oversight.

Both laws aimed to address conservative complaints that the social media companies were liberal-leaning and censored users based on their viewpoints, especially on the political right. The cases are among several the justices have grappled with over the past year involving social media platforms.

The Florida law (SB7072) bars the permanent removal of political candidates from social media, while the Texas law (HB 20) bars social platforms from banning content based on any user's viewpoint.

But tech companies are resistant to these laws, arguing the state mandates amount to a speech restriction as to what they can and cannot do on their privately held platforms.

Lawyers arguing the cases of Texas and Florida say these are reactions to powerful Silicon Valley elites dictating speech.

In Texas, when Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed HB20, he said it would guarantee free speech protections on what is deemed the new public square, which is the digital space held by privately held or publicly traded companies like FacebooK, X, or TikTok, as well as other image boards and threads like Reddit where people exchange ideas and express views.

Scripps News reached out to several internet privacy, consumer, and security advocates. Many are skeptical of state governments regulating how a company moderates its content.

A lawyer for the Electronic Freedom Foundation expressed deep skepticism.

"These laws represent profound intrusions into social media sites' ability to decide for themselves... When platforms have First Amendment rights to curate the user-generated content they publish, they can create distinct forums that accommodate diverse viewpoints, interests, and beliefs,” Senior Staff Attorney and Civil Liberties Director David Greene told Scripps News.

At points during the hearing Monday morning, Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Brett Kavanaugh expressed doubts on whether these kinds of laws would be narrowly applied.

