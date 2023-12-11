Taylor Swift wears vintage Chiefs sweatshirt from local shop to Sunday’s game

Taylor Swift is making news once again for attending Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs football game to cheer on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This time, Swift was seen wearing a $250 1990s Chiefs sweatshirt from Kansas City store The Westside Storey.

The Westside Storey lists the stitched sweatshirt as “vintage 90s,” and there was only one available, so, sorry, Swifties, you will not be able to replicate the look exactly, but you might find other Chiefs looks you love in their vintage collection.

Swift paired the jersey with a long wool coat, leather miniskirt and knee-high stiletto boots, all in black

The store told the Kansas City Star that they’d gotten an order for five vintage sweatshirts from Swift’s marketing team in October, but the Dec. 10 game at Arrowhead Stadium was the first time they’d seen her wearing any of the gear. It sounds like we should keep an eye out for more of these sweatshirts at upcoming Chiefs games.

The store gave Swift a shoutout on Facebook, thanking her for “supporting small businesses.”

You can also see her outfit in a video posted on social media by NFL Network correspondent James Palmer, as Swift walks past some members of the Chiefs opposing team, the Buffalo Bills, before the game began.

This year is proving to be a big one for Swift, who not only headlined the massively successful Eras Tour and released a concert film about it, but was also named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year.

Swift is the first Person of the Year known for primarily being an entertainer. The magazine has presented the award annually since 1927. Swift beat out a handful of other finalists including the Hollywood strikers, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, Trump prosecutors, Russian President Vladimir Putin and even Barbie and King Charles.

Swift discussed her relationship with Kelce in her interview with Time, saying their relationship began when he put her “on blast” on his podcast “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she said. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

While there’s no word on whether Swift will be at upcoming games, the Chiefs are scheduled to play the Patriots on Dec. 17 and the Raiders on Christmas Day.

This story was originally published by Kaitlin Gates at Simplemost.com.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com