BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man was killed Sunday morning when their car crashed into the back of semi, according to CHP.

CHP said a Freightliner semi was driving east on Hwy. 58, east of Tejon Highway, when a Mercedes crashed into the back of the semi.

The driver of the Mercedes was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

CHP said it is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.