CHP: Man killed in suspected DUI crash in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was killed in a crash after his car was hit by a suspected DUI driver Sunday in East Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said a 47-year-old man driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder failed to yield and made a left from northbound South Union Avenue to westbound McKee Road crashing into the path of a 2001 Acura.

The Acura's driver Jose Armando Colorado Vazquez, 20, of Bakersfield, suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The Nissan's driver, Jose Izadeles, 47, of Bakersfield, was suspected of being under-the-influence at the time of the crash and arrested, according to the CHP.

The northbound lanes of South Union Avenue at McKee Road were closed for approximately one-and-a-half hours while an investigation was conducted.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the CHP Bakersfield Area at 661-396-6600.