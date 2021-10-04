CHP: One killed in multiple vehicle crash on Comanche Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash Sunday morning on Comanche Drive near Edison Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A driver a 2016 Chevrolet speeding on northbound Comanche Drive at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday ran a stop sign, lost control, and struck the front of a 2020 Subaru and then hit the side of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, CHP said. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed in the crash.

The Subaru hit a barbed wire fence and flipped after being hit by the Chevrolet, according to CHP. The driver and passengers of the Subaru, which included two adults and one 8-year-old child, sustained moderate to minor injuries, according to CHP. The Harley Davidson drive wasn't injured.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not appear to use safety equipment and alcohol is a suspected factor in this crash., according to CHP.

The crash remains under investigation.