TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Tehachapi is planning road closures for Sept. 20th through Oct. 1st as part of the Davis and Green streets roads rehabilitation project.

The following are full road closures: Davis Street between Tehachapi Boulevard to E Street; Green Street from Tehachapi Municipal Airport to H Street; and Green Street from F Street to C Street.

Detours will be in place and access to businesses will be available.