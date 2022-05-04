Tropicana’s New Cereal Is Meant To Be Drowned In Orange Juice

If cereal is one of your go-to breakfast foods, chances are you enjoy it in a bowl with milk. Did you know, however, that some people actually prefer it with orange juice?

No, we’re not talking a bowl of cereal and a glass of OJ; some people apparently pour orange juice directly on their cereal! If that’s not the stuff of a dentist’s nightmares, I don’t know what could be.

With that in mind, Tropicana has created the first-ever breakfast cereal designed to specifically pair with orange juice. New Tropicana Crunch is made with honey almond-flavored clusters that when paired with orange juice can be spooned and sipped. Each box also comes with a paper straw that looks like the one used on the company’s trademark branding.

While not currently for sale, you can head to Tropicana’s website on May 4, which is National Orange Juice Day, for a chance at getting a box while supplies last. You’ll want to head to the website as soon as you can, as chances are the boxes will go pretty quickly.

“Whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it,” Tropicana writes on its website promoting the new cereal. “It may not be for everyone, (but it could be for you!)”

This is the not the first time Tropicana has released an offbeat product meant to be paired with orange juice. In October 2021, the brand created a toothpaste that it said wouldn’t ruin the taste of orange juice. The toothpaste was made without sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) — a cleaning agent prevalent in other toothpastes — which is what causes a bitter taste when you brush your teeth before drinking orange juice.

The toothpaste, which tasted like mint, was, like the cereal, not for sale and only given away to a few “lucky” people. You can, however, buy other toothpastes without SLS, giving you essentially the same experience. Because SLS is actually an irritant for people with sensitive teeth and gums, Sensodyne has several SLS-free toothpastes that should keep your teeth feeling clean and your orange juice tasting pleasant.

Orange juice on cereal is one thing but have you ever tried chocolate milk on Rice Krispies? *Chef’s Kiss*

