'Lock all doors': Manhunt for dad accused of killing daughters intensifies

Authorities in central Washington are urging residents to lock their doors as the search continues for a father accused of killing his three young daughters.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have executed several search warrants in the area and on electronic devices belonging to the suspect, Travis Decker, but he has not been located.

Decker is wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping after his daughters — ages 9, 8 and 5 — were found dead Monday.

Wenatchee Police Department The three sisters who were found dead are seen in pictures released by authorities in Washington.

Decker was in the Army and is reportedly well-versed in wilderness survival, capable of spending days or even weeks on his own. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.

