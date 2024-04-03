80s Wednesday, much cooler Thursday

Tuesday was a beautiful day.

Bakersfield made it all the way up to 81° under sunny skies.

Wednesday looks even warmer, with a forecast high of 82­°.

Don't get too used to the warm weather though, because it won't last.

By Thursday temperatures will fall about 20° county-wide, as our next storm system moves in.

This storm doesn't look very strong, but it does look cold.

Rain and mountain snow will arrive late Thursday afternoon, with showers lingering through Thursday night and even into Friday.

Rain totals don't look all that high, generally a 0.10" to 0.33", but some locally higher totals are possible if we see some thunderstorms develop Friday.

The low amount of moisture means snow totals don't look that high either, but snow levels will be low.

Snow may fall as low as 2,500' Thursday night, and we do expect snow over the passes.

Fortunately, the snow doesn't look heavy at pass level, with a trace to 2" currently expected over Tejon Pass, and 1-3" expected over Tehachapi Pass.

Still, this could be enough to slow down traffic, so we'll keep as eye on road conditions Thursday night into Friday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

