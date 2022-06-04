A bit cooler this weekend

It may not be a dramatic cooldown, but our temperatures are falling a bit here in Kern County.

Highs fell a few degrees Friday and will fall a few more Saturday.

Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s in the Valley, with still a few spots in desert hitting 90.

Mountain communities will be in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

In addition to cooler temperatures, stronger winds are expected this weekend, with gusts over 50 miles per hour possible in Eastern Kern both Saturday and Sunday.

The same system that is bringing us some change here in Kern County will bring more significant changes to our north, including a good chance for rain in northern California!

That rain won't make it here, though, and we'll remain dry.

We're still tracking the potential for some very heavy rain in Florida this weekend too, as we may see Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, form.

Looking at the long term for our weather here in Kern, it appears we're heading back toward warm weather.

Highs in the Valley will be near 100 both Thursday and Friday.