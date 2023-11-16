Watch Now
A few showers Thursday, but calmer overall

Winds gusted over 50 mph in parts of Kern Wednesday
Posted at 8:42 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 23:42:46-05

The weather was very active across Kern County on Wednesday, with both rain and wind arriving from a Pacific storm system.

Winds were strongest at the base of the Grapevine, where gusts were recorded over 50 miles per hour.

Even in Bakersfield winds hit 40 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon, strong enough to knock down some branches and at least one tree.

Rain was less of an issue, with mostly light scattered showers moving through the county all day.

Fortunately, the gusty winds are over.

Winds will be relatively light for Thursday.

There is still a chance for an isolated pop up shower on Thursday, but the chance is fairly low, only about 30%.

Additional rain is then possible Friday night into Saturday, but that too looks light.

