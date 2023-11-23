A few windy spots, but a nice Thanksgiving forecast overall

Happy Thanksgiving Eve!

If you're spending your Thanksgiving here in California, with a few exceptions, you can expect beautiful weather.

Highs across the state will mainly be in the 60s and 70s.

That's true here in Kern, too, except in the mountains, where highs in the upper 50s are expected.

We'll have some clouds in the morning, but sunny skies by lunchtime.

We do have one drawback to watch for here in Kern.

Gusty winds are expected in the Kern Desert by Thursday afternoon, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

Other than that the weather looks great!

