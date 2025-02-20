A little cooler Thursday, but a warm up takes us to the weekend

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Clouds rolled in overnight, keeping temperatures on the milder side to begin your morning.

Although it's cloudy to start Thursday, the sun will peak through by the afternoon. Temperatures are slightly cooler today as passing clouds slow the warming process, but it will still be a mild day across Kern. Mountain high temperatures are in the mid-50s, low-60s for the valley and KRV, and mid-to-upper 60s in the desert.

The wind advisory along the Mojave desert slopes expires at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, and winds calm through the day.

High pressure starts building in off the coast through the day Friday, and warmer temps welcome us to the weekend. Expect weekend highs in the 60s and 70s.

