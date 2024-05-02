Watch Now
A little warmer to end the week, much cooler Sunday

Our weekend cool down comes alongside a chance for rain
Posted at 5:55 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 20:55:37-04

Wednesday was a beautiful day across Kern County!

Highs ranged from 63° in Tehachapi to 87° at China Lake.

Wind died back a bit Wednesday, too, and no wind alerts are in effect across Kern.

Bakersfield was especially nice, with calm, clear weather and a high of 78°.

Highs are likely to climb into the low to mid 80s in the Valley Thursday through Saturday, but much cooler weather is coming for Sunday!

Temperatures will fall around 20° throughout Kern between Friday and Sunday.

The weekend cooldown comes with strong winds and a chance for rain too.

At this point it looks like the best chance for rain would be Saturday night into early Sunday.

Mountain snow is possible with this system too, but right now impacts over the passes don't seem likely.

However, we're still several days away from the storm moving in, so we'll keep you updated as the details change!

