A taste of warmth Wednesday with gusty desert winds

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We have a taste of the warm-up today with temperatures nearing 70 degrees in Bakersfield, but the longer warming trend is on track for the weekend.

Through the day today, a batch of cold air passes through the golden state. While this weak system brings no precipitation to Kern, we will see winds pick up. A wind advisory goes into effect at noon Wednesday along the Mojave Desert Slopes. Sustained winds could be up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. This advisory is set to expire early Thursday morning.

By Friday, high pressure builds in off the coast, and temperatures rise to the 70s for the weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

