Above average temperatures Friday, but rain overnight into Saturday

Kern County is in its final warm up of 2023. Above average temperatures have made for a mild week, and temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees in the Valley on Friday. The average temperature for this time of year is around 57 degrees, so Bakersfield will enjoy an unseasonably warm Friday.

Overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, however, scattered showers are expected across a majority of Kern County. A low pressure system off of the Pacific Ocean will bring this rain and a drop in temperatures. Although a majority of Kern County will get a chance of showers, rain totals are not expected to be more than a quarter inch, so this storm system should not be too disruptive for us.

Across Kern County on Friday, temperatures are expected to be mainly in the 60s and low-70s, with our mountain communities in the mid-50s. Throughout the weekend and into Monday, New Year's Day, highs are expected in the upper 50s.

Our Kern River Valley and Mountain communities will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s throughout the forecast as well as a slight chance of rain early next week.

Friday seems to be the final warm day of this year, so enjoy the weather if you're able. Stay safe and warm, Kern County!

