Another day above 100°

Bakersfield's heatwave has hit day 6
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 20:54:01-04

Bakersfield's first heatwave of the season started on Thursday.

It reached day 6 on Tuesday, with a high of 102.

It looks like we'll get at least one more day, with a forecast high of 102 again for Wednesday.

Thursday is the first day that we'll have a chance to break out of the heatwave.

Thursday's forecast high is 99, and if that verifies out heatwave will be over.

Looking ahead we're tracking significant, well-timed cooldown!

Temperatures will fall into the lower 90s by the weekend, and as cool as the upper 80s for the Fourth of July!

