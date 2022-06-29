Another day above 100°

Bakersfield's first heatwave of the season started on Thursday.

It reached day 6 on Tuesday, with a high of 102.

It looks like we'll get at least one more day, with a forecast high of 102 again for Wednesday.

Thursday is the first day that we'll have a chance to break out of the heatwave.

Thursday's forecast high is 99, and if that verifies out heatwave will be over.

Looking ahead we're tracking significant, well-timed cooldown!

Temperatures will fall into the lower 90s by the weekend, and as cool as the upper 80s for the Fourth of July!