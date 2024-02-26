Another day of sun for Sunday, but expected rain and wind advisory

After a bright, warm day in Bakersfield on Sunday, the weather is expected to shift as we head into next week.

Following partly cloudy skies overnight, Monday has a 20% chance of showers after 10 a.m. in Bakersfield, with partly sunny skies and a high of 67°. Those numbers increase to 60% Monday night.

Throughout the county, tonight’s lows range between 40° in the mountains, up to 48° in the valley. Both the desert and Kern River Valley regions are looking at mid-40s.

Monday’s highs throughout the county are looking between mid-50s in the mountains, up to 69° in the desert, and 62° towards Lake Isabella.

Rain totals throughout Kern between Monday and Tuesday night range between less than a tenth of an inch in some areas, up to about a third of an inch in others.

Snow is not expected to affect the passes.

There is a wind advisory in effect in parts of east Kern, starting Monday at 4 p.m. and should last until Tuesday 10 a.m. The deserts and part of the mountains can expect winds between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

Gusty winds may cause power outages and down trees. Use extra caution when driving through strong winds, especially high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects.

As for the rest of the week, the Valley’s highs range around 61° up to 69°, cooling off into the 50s next weekend.

In the mountains, most days are ranging between the upper-40s and upper-50s. Wednesday and Thursday should give us a brief break from the rain.

Another storm system is likely to affect Kern heading into next weekend. We are continuing to monitor rain totals for the expected storm.

