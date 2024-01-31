Another round of rain arrives Wednesday night

Tuesday was another very warm day, but changes are on the way soon.

We won't notice much change in our temperatures Wednesday, as breezy south winds will keep Valley highs in the 70s once again.

Those winds will get even stronger Wednesday night, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour in the Valley, and up to 50 miles per hour through the Grapevine.

The strong winds will coincide with our next storm system moving in.

Light rain will start up Wednesday evening, but a heavier band of rain will move through Kern County after midnight, and last into the Thursday morning.

Additional waves of showers and even a few thunderstorms will move through Kern on and off into Thursday evening, with a few lingering showers possible into Friday, too.

Rain totals look to be between 0.50" and 1.00" in the Valley, 0.25" to 0.50" in the desert, and 0.75" to 1.5" in the mountains.

This will be a good soaking rain, but minor flooding of low-lying areas and small rock slides will be possible.

We do expect snow with this system too, but snow impacts look to be low.

Initially snow levels will be around 7,000 feet, but will lower to about 5,000 feet Thursday afternoon.

Snow could mix with rain over the passes by late Thursday night, but little to no accumulation is expected on either the Grapevine or Highway 58 through Tehachapi.

Looking further ahead, another storm is expected to impact Kern County Sunday into Monday.

We'll dive more into the details of this second storm once our first storm winds down.

