Another unseasonably warm day expected for Kern County

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. It's already the middle of the week, and today will bring another day of warm weather to our region. This unseasonable warm up is expected to last a bit longer, but models show a slight cool down into next week.

Hang in there and continue to stay hydrated. The Valley communities are still under a heat advisory, but it's set to expire Thursday night at 11:00 p.m.

Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 100 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 101

Taft: 100

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 101 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 99

Wofford Heights: 100

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 101 by the afternoon.

California City: 103

Ridgecrest: 104

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 91 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 88

Pine Mountain Club: 86

