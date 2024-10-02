Another unseasonably warm day expected for Kern County

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. It's already the middle of the week, and today will bring another day of warm weather to our region. This unseasonable warm up is expected to last a bit longer, but models show a slight cool down into next week.
Hang in there and continue to stay hydrated. The Valley communities are still under a heat advisory, but it's set to expire Thursday night at 11:00 p.m.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 100 degrees by late afternoon.
Delano: 101
Taft: 100
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 101 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 99
Wofford Heights: 100
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 101 by the afternoon.
California City: 103
Ridgecrest: 104
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 91 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 88
Pine Mountain Club: 86
